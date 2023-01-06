Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment

MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.

Police say 20-year-old Jason A. Loos, of Parker, was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Dodge Charger. The Dodge traveled off the roadway, struck a stump, and then an embankment. It then re-entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic, and came to a final rest partially off the left-hand side of the roadway.

Superior Ambulance Service transported Loos to Butler Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Loos was charged with a traffic violation.

Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.