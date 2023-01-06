 

Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceMARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.

Police say 20-year-old Jason A. Loos, of Parker, was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Dodge Charger. The Dodge traveled off the roadway, struck a stump, and then an embankment. It then re-entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic, and came to a final rest partially off the left-hand side of the roadway.

Superior Ambulance Service transported Loos to Butler Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Loos was charged with a traffic violation.

Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.


