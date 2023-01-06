BREAKING NEWS: Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as 28-year-old Cody Donaldson, of Barkeyville.

Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:11 a.m.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries while the manner of death is “still pending at the moment,” Rugh told exploreVenango.com.

According to Rugh, Donaldson was the driver of a vehicle that struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 8 just north of Old Route 8.

Franklin-based State Police say a vehicle was traveling south on State Route 8 when, according to a witness, it abruptly crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer in the northbound lane.

The tractor-trailer continued north for a short distance before traveling over an embankment off the west side of the roadway. It came to a rest at the edge of the woods. The impact caused one of its fuel tanks to rupture, causing fuel to spill into a small stream.

Donaldson was ejected and suffered a fatal injury.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, PennDOT, Venango County Emergency Management Agency, and Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were also dispatched to the scene.

The northbound lane of Route 8 was closed from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the on-ramp for Georgetown Road for several hours following the accident.

A release issued by PennDOT’s Jill Harry indicated that the roadway had reopened by 9:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.