BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Shippenville Teen

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are attempting to locate a local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence.

According to Clarion-based State Police, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville.

State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

Shaffer is 5’4″ tall, approximately 125 pounds with red/brown colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding Shaffer’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.