Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Parmesan Broccoli

This satisfying casserole makes for the perfect side dish!

Ingredients

4 bunches of broccoli, cut into florets

6 tablespoons butter, divided



1 small onion, finely chopped1 garlic clove, minced1/4 cup all-purpose flour2 cups 2% milk1 large egg yolk, beaten1 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place half broccoli in a steamer basket; place the basket in a large saucepan over 1 in. water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam for 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; repeat with remaining broccoli.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Stir in flour until blended; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir a small amount of hot mixture into egg yolk; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; stir in the cheese, salt, and pepper. Pour over broccoli.

-In a small skillet, cook bread crumbs in remaining butter until golden brown; sprinkle over the top.

-Bake, uncovered, for 15-18 minutes or until heated through.

