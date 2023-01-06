Edward (Ed) James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80, at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 5, 2022.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Wattenford and his beloved wife, Sally Kilmer.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Kim Olson, his granddaughter Natalie Quiroz and two great-grandchildren (Daniel and Hannah).

Ed was born on May 7th 1942 and grew up in Franklin.

He served in the US Army, Green Beret Special Forces from 1959-1962 with tours of duty in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Following his enlistment, Ed worked as a staff writer for the Oil City Derrick and subsequently for the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a Policy Advisor in Washington, DC.

He retired from DOL, OSHA in the 1990’s and moved back to Franklin in 2005.

In retirement he served as a volunteer board member of the Franklin Area Housing Authority and the Venango County Community Foundation.

He created the “Grant Foundation Center” at the Franklin Library and taught seminars on how to write successful grants.

Ed was quite a prankster and had a witty sense of humor.

His interests included history, music and sports.

He passionately enjoyed golfing, sailing and travel and was a prolific published author on these subjects.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

