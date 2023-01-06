Explore Big Buck Contest Winners Announced

Winners have been announced in the Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms.

Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered.

This year’s winners are listed below, in no particular order:

Winners were selected by a panel of judges at Explore. Facebook likes were not the determining factor but were considered.

The contest featured over $500 in prizes, including gift certificates from Long Shot Ammo & Arms, Sweet Basil, Cousin Basils, Korner Restaurant and more.

Winners can claim their prizes by emailing [email protected] with “Buck Contest Winner” in the subject line.

Congratulations to all hunters this season!

