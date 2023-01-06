 

Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookeville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom
  • This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

  • Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills
  • Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge
  • Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

  • Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

  • Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Food Service Worker

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.


