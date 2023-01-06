Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 04:01 PM
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time
- Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem
- Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time
- Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time
- Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem
- EMT– Full Time
- Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Maintenance Supervisor- Full time
- Radiology Tech – Full Time
- CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem
- Paramedic – 2- Full Time
- Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time
- Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time
- Payroll Coordinator – Full Time
- CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem
- Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time
- Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time
- Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time
- Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem
- Laboratory Courier – Part Time
Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]
