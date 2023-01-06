Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem

EMT– Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem

Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time

Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time

Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time

Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem

Laboratory Courier – Part Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]



