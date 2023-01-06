Featured Local Job: Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.