Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness.

Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton.

She was a 1976 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Jackie worked at the former National City Bank now PNC for a number of years.

She also worked for a short time at the Franklin Area School District.

Jackie also helped her late husband run Lepley’s Ham Loaf which was enjoyed my many throughout the area.

She was an avid Pittsburgh sports and Notre Dame Football fan and enjoyed attending games in South Bend as much as possible.

Jackie loved to decorate her house for the holidays with her husband.

As an animal lover, Jackie cared for many Beagles over the years.

She was a life long member of St. Patrick Church.

On October 10, 1987 she married Fred W. Lepley and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2019.

Surviving are two children, Travis Lepley and his wife Taylor of Franklin and Jordan Lepley and his fiancé Becky Flockerzi of Oil City, a sister, Nanette Harton of Reno, a sister-in-law, Sue Major Harton of Bradenton, FL, two nieces, Michelle Baran and Erin Lightsey and a nephew, Brett Harton.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by her brother, Jeffrey Harton.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

