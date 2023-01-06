Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy.

Born in Bradford, PA., on Jan. 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tobias & Loretta Nick Lutz.

She was married to Samuel D. McFetridge and he preceded her in death.

A homemaker, Marion worked alongside her husband for many years in the family business.

She and her late husband built a family camp in Pleasantville.

Marion enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.

She had a pleasant disposition, never had an unkind word for anyone, never complained about anything.

She was the backbone of the family, a very stoic person.

Marion was authentic.

She is survived by five children and their spouses: Donald McFetridge & his wife Kim of Titusville, Judy McFetridge Linch & her husband Kenneth of Oil City, Michael McFetridge & his wife Jerrilyn of Franklin, Patrick McFetridge & his wife Marge of Franklin, Nancy McFetridge of Oil City.

Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terrance McFetridge, and a granddaughter, Julia C. McFetridge.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.