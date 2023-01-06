Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas.

She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and attended several universities.

Her education was varied due to her many interests.

She took classes in Art, Architecture, Drafting, Fashion Design, Real-Estate Licensure, Computer Programming, Notary and Bookkeeping.

On May 19, 1973 in Greensburg she married Charles N. G. Bright. He preceded her in death on January 4, 1996.

Prior to her retirement she was the manager of Worry-Less Wireless in New Bethlehem.

She was a member in the past at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Her pastimes included sewing, reading, skiing, traveling, following mankind’s space exploration, collecting/donating clothing and coats for the less fortunate and helping with cat rescues.

She was a passionate advocate for civil rights and a staunch antiwar supporter.

Those surviving are her son, Lucas (Valerie Thompson) Bright; her daughter, Audra (Nicole Draa) Bright; her grandchildren, Zachery Vela, Angela Holzchuh and Tianna Wensel; as well as many cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step father, Peter Lucas; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2022 from 5-6PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA with a memorial service to follow at 6PM with Mike Smith, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery, New Bethlehem, Clarion County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.