Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located.

No further details have been released.

State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

