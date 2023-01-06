 

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 6, the crash happened around 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, on Interstate 80 east, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 1999 Nissan Maxima operated by 20-year-old Daniela Zurita Sosa, of Norwalk,Pa., was traveling in the left lane when it began to slide off the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued to slide while rotating clockwise until it struck an embankment head-on.

Zurita Sosa—and her passenger, 24-year-old Ivan Ortiz, of Berwyn, Il.—were not injured.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained minor damage, as well as flat tires.

According to police, Zurita Sosa was charged with a traffic violation.

Mark’s Auto Repair assisted on the scene.


