Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 861

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a rollover crash that happened on State Route 861 on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, on State Route 861, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 41-year-old Donald R. Marquis, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on Route 861 when he lost control of his 2006 Hyundai Tiburon. The Hyundai traveled across the eastbound lane of travel and struck an embankment, then rotated 180 degrees, and rolled over onto its driver’s side.

Marquis was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Marquis was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion were assisted on the scene by Cornman Towing and Recovery, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, and Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.