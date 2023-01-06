 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 861

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a rollover crash that happened on State Route 861 on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, on State Route 861, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 41-year-old Donald R. Marquis, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on Route 861 when he lost control of his 2006 Hyundai Tiburon. The Hyundai traveled across the eastbound lane of travel and struck an embankment, then rotated 180 degrees, and rolled over onto its driver’s side.

Marquis was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Marquis was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion were assisted on the scene by Cornman Towing and Recovery, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, and Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.