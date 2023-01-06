 

Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

roxMelissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022.

Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal Center 217 Sycamore St. Oil City, PA.

Or, to help defray funeral expenses, memorials can be made in care of Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

Melissa’s full obituary can be found here.


