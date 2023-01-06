Michael Patton Advising: Is the Yield Curve Signaling a Recession
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Is the Yield Curve Signaling a Recession.
Long-term bonds generally provide higher yields than short-term bonds, because investors demand higher returns to compensate for the risk of lending money over a longer period. Occasionally, however, this relationship flips, and investors are willing to accept lower yields in return for the relative safety of longer-term bonds. This is called a yield curve inversion, because a graph showing bond yields in relation to maturity is essentially turned upside down (see chart).
A yield curve could apply to any type of bonds that carry similar risk, but the most studied curve is for U.S. Treasury securities, and the most common focal point is the relationship between the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes. The two-year yield has been higher than the 10-year yield since early July 2022, and in November and December, the difference reached levels not seen since 1981. The biggest separation in 2022 came on December 7, when the two-year was 4.26% and the 10-year was 3.42% for a difference of 0.84%. Other short-term Treasuries have also offered higher yields; the highest yields in late December were for the six-month and one-year Treasury bills.(1) (Although Treasuries are often referred to as bonds, maturities up to one year are bills, while maturities of two to 10 years are notes. Only 20- and 30-year Treasuries are officially called bonds.)
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-Is-the-Yield-Curve-Signaling-a-Recession.c10017.htm
