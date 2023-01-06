State Police Calls: Nearly $1K Stolen Electronically From Sligo Woman

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion released details regarding an incident of retail theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 33-year-old male suspect, of Strattanville, stole merchandise sometime between 5:37 p.m. on September 17 and 10:53 p.m. on October 28.

According to police, two electric skateboards and a cat tree house were stolen, totaling $495.00 in value.

Nearly $1K Stolen Electronically From Sligo Woman

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on January 5, troopers investigated a report of theft that occurred near Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say $908.67 was stolen electronically from the victim’s account sometime between August 10 and December 5.

The victim is a 47-year-old Sligo woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

