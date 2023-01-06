Winter Clothing Distribution Set for This Saturday

CLARION, Pa. – A winter clothing distribution for Clarion County families in need is scheduled for Saturday, January 7, at the Zion Baptist Church in Clarion.

The distribution will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is not necessary, but the items will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Zion Baptist Church is located at 114 Zion Road in Clarion, Pa.

Sharon DeAndrea, Regional Marketing Coordinator with LIFE-NWPA, and Amanda Cserr, Prevention Coordinator with Clarion County’s Promise, worked together to organize this clothing drive.

“This year especially is going to be very difficult for so many with everything increasing in cost,” DeAndrea told exploreClarion.com. “We wanted to do our part in helping people who are struggling to be sure they all have plenty of warm clothing for the upcoming winter months.”

DeAndrea added that Pastor Trent Kirkland with Zion Baptist Church had graciously offered his church to store the donations.

In addition to DeAndrea and Cserr, the following groups and individuals joined the cause: Shannon Vasbinder, Clarion County Housing & Redevelopment; Pastor Trent Kirkland, Zion Baptist Church; Dave Green and Ann Callenburg, New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church; Angela Magnotti, Youth Council at Clarion Area; Rebecca Dean, Primary Health Network; Pastor John Flower, First United Methodist Church; Redbank Valley CCYC; Clarion Area CCYC; Knox Library; Foxburg Library; American Legion (Clarion); and State Representative Donna Oberlander.

