YMCA Weight Loss Challenge: Weigh-in by January 13 to Win Cash for Weight Loss

CLARION, Pa. – Earn cash when you lose weight in the YMCA’s weight loss challenge. The deadline to weigh in has been extended through Friday, January 13, at 9:00 p.m. Team and individual challenges are available.

Slim down in 2023 and earn some cash! This eight-week challenge will motivate you to lose 6% of your body weight, and if you do, you’ll earn guaranteed cash.

Participants will weigh in through Friday, January 13, and weigh out from February 27 through March 3.

Part of the entry fees fill the winner’s pot and everyone who loses the 6% splits the pot of cash equally. A 185-pound person would need to lose 11.1 pounds to win the challenge and get a portion of the cash in the pot.

Participants must weigh out by the March 3 deadline.

Individual Challenge

$25/Members; $35/Non-members with $20 to fill the winner’s pot.

Team Challenge

$100 per team of up to 10 people with $80 per team going into the winner’s pot.

Team weight loss is based on the average percentage of weight lost.

All members of the team must weigh-out to complete the challenge.

To register for the challenge, all participants must weigh in at the YMCA with payment. The registration deadline has been extended through 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13.

