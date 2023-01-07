7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA chance of snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind.
Sunday NightA slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 26.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayRain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
