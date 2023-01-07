Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Cacciatore

This easy chicken cacciatore recipe makes a good Sunday dinner!

Ingredients

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up

1/4 cup all-purpose flour



Salt and pepper to taste2 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons butter1 large onion, chopped2 celery ribs, sliced1 large green pepper, cut into strips1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes, drained and chopped1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste1 cup dry red wine or water1 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon dried basil3 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon sugarHot cooked pastaGrated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Dust chicken with flour. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, brown chicken on all sides in oil and butter over medium-high heat. Remove chicken to a platter.

-In the same skillet, cook and stir the onion, celery, pepper, and mushrooms for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, wine, herbs, garlic, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

-Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until the chicken is tender. Serve over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

