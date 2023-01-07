 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Cacciatore

Saturday, January 7, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This easy chicken cacciatore recipe makes a good Sunday dinner!

Ingredients

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds), cut up
1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 large onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, sliced
1 large green pepper, cut into strips
1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes, drained and chopped
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 cup dry red wine or water
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon sugar
Hot cooked pasta
Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Dust chicken with flour. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, brown chicken on all sides in oil and butter over medium-high heat. Remove chicken to a platter.

-In the same skillet, cook and stir the onion, celery, pepper, and mushrooms for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, wine, herbs, garlic, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

-Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until the chicken is tender. Serve over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


