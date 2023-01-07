Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas.

She was born on November 13, 1932 in Clarion; a daughter of the late John Byron and Eleanor H. Garner Kriebel.

Donna graduated from Clarion Area High School.

She then graduated with a business degree from Dubois Business College.

Donna married Stanley H. “Pat” Avery on May 28, 1960, who preceded her in death on May 18, 1990.

She worked at Clarion University as the Administrative Secretary in the Athletic Department until she retired in 1990.

Donna enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, traveling with her sister, Twila, and an occasional trip to the casino as often as possible.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Grant and his wife, Jean, of Clarion and Shannon Avery and his finance, Linda Eperthner, of Winston-Salem, NC; her daughter, Erin Zacherl and her husband, David, of Texas City, TX; 4 grandchildren, Donna Siegel and her husband, Kuff, of Clarion, Danielle Avery Bunch of Clarion, Damien Avery of Shippenville, and Sondra Elzey and her husband, Daniel, of Sabina, OH; and 6 great grandchildren, Hayden Siegel, Kloe Creek, Taylor Shaw, Avery Bunch, Sawyer Bunch, and Harper Creek.

Donna is also survived by her sister, Twila Uzmack of Knox; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Michael Grant; her brothers, Harold “Pete” Kriebel and Richard “Dick” Kriebel; and her sisters, Jacqueline Himes and Karen Sue Simpson Plyer.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the funeral home where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.

Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.