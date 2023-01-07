Formal Arraignment Set for Knox Man Following Brawl on Route 208



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A formal arraignment has been scheduled for a Knox man following a fight that occurred at a location on State Route 208.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jacob Daniel Bashline I, of Knox, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 3, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

Court documents indicate a formal arraignment has been set for Wednesday, February 15, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Jacob Bashline is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, at a location on State Route 208, south of Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, involved Jacob Bashline and 21-year-old James Dani Bashline III, of Knox.

A preliminary hearing for James Bashline that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, was continued and will resume on Tuesday, January 17, at 10:15 a.m. in front of Judge Schill on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday, December 24.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Marienville-based State Police on December 27, Jacob Bashline struck James Bashline multiple times in the face at the above-described location.

James Bashline reported “severe injuries” to his face, including a swollen right eye, a swollen lip, possible broken nose, and multiple lacerations to his face, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, James Bashline also struck Jacob Bashline, causing a swollen left eye, a lump on his forehead, and lacerations to the face.

A witness confirmed to police that both individuals struck each other, causing the above injuries.

Both men were arraigned at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, in front of Judge Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.