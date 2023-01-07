 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Kevin Eugene Hillary

Saturday, January 7, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Kevin was born on August 21, 1961, in Watseka, Illinois, to the late Marion L. and Carolyn (Grant) Hillary.

He graduated from Sheldon High School in Sheldon, Illinois.

After school he worked as truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed farming, especially helping with the fall harvest.

Kevin’s passion was tractors and tractor pulls.

He enjoyed traveling the country with his significant other, Pamela L. Hillary, to watch tractor pulls.

Kevin also loved playing cards and mowing the yard at Scotch Hill Church, where he was a member.

Besides Pam, he is survived by a son, Jacob R. Hillary; siblings: Carol (Paul) Houmes of Watseka, IL, Michael (Marion) Hillary of Donovan, IL, and Gerald Hillary of Texas; nieces Jennifer Hardenbeck and Missy Houmes; nephew Barry Houmes; and his in laws, John and Gail Hollenbaugh.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Hillary.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Funeral services for Kevin will be held following the visitation at 4:00pm at the funeral home, with Melissa Kraus officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Scotch Hill United Methodist Church, 32451 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.