Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Kevin was born on August 21, 1961, in Watseka, Illinois, to the late Marion L. and Carolyn (Grant) Hillary.

He graduated from Sheldon High School in Sheldon, Illinois.

After school he worked as truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed farming, especially helping with the fall harvest.

Kevin’s passion was tractors and tractor pulls.

He enjoyed traveling the country with his significant other, Pamela L. Hillary, to watch tractor pulls.

Kevin also loved playing cards and mowing the yard at Scotch Hill Church, where he was a member.

Besides Pam, he is survived by a son, Jacob R. Hillary; siblings: Carol (Paul) Houmes of Watseka, IL, Michael (Marion) Hillary of Donovan, IL, and Gerald Hillary of Texas; nieces Jennifer Hardenbeck and Missy Houmes; nephew Barry Houmes; and his in laws, John and Gail Hollenbaugh.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Hillary.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Funeral services for Kevin will be held following the visitation at 4:00pm at the funeral home, with Melissa Kraus officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Scotch Hill United Methodist Church, 32451 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

