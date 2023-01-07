James J. “Jimmy” Stepulla, of New Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Armstrong Memorial Hospital.

Born on September 19, 1937, in New Bethlehem he was the son of James “Jack” Stepulla and Leanore Sloan (Stepulla) Cramer, who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Ida Jane “Candy” Stepulla on May 7, 2011. She was a beautiful, sweet, and lovely caring person.

They were married May 29, 1969.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where he excelled in both baseball and basketball.

He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1955 and was in “Special Services” playing baseball and basketball for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station team.

He was the starting left fielder for the 1958 Championship team where he batted an excellent .385.

After his military service Jim entered the Knights Life Insurance Company, now American General Insurance Corporation.

In his first year he earned the Presidents Plaque as the 2nd leading salesperson in the company.

At age 22 he was promoted to the position of staff manager, the youngest in the corporation’s history.

In 1960 he established his own general insurance agency until 1965.

In 1966 Jim was relocated to Alexandria, Virginia and entered the moving and storage industry.

He received his degree in “Traffic and Transportation Management” from La Salle Extension University in 1970.

During his career he received numerous nationwide awards as the No. 1 salesperson in the United States from Columbia Export Packers, Inc.; Lyon Van Lines, Inc. and Atlas van Lines, Inc.

They are as follows: From Columbia Export packers, Inc. in 1970 he was recognized as the “Salesman of the Year” as the No. 1 Salesperson for commercial sales in the United States. The award was presented in Los Angeles, California by President Carl Joyce. In 1973 Jim received a” Special Award” from Lyon Van Lines, Inc. for outstanding sales as the “Top Lyon Executive Sales Manager of the Year” It was the first ever awarded by Lyon Van Lines and was presented to Jim in Philadelphia, PA by Mr. Todd Atkinson, Director of Marketing. In 1982 he was recognized as the No. 1 Salesman in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He was presented his reward at the beautiful diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida by Atlas Van lines, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Mr. Steve Mumma.

1974-1979 as Vice president Jim directed his marketing team at Paxton Van lines, Inc. to 31 sales achievement awards, the most ever in Atlas history to date.

According to Dan Callahan, a senior Paxton management employee 35 years after Jim left Paxton, he is still considered a sales legend there.

His business development and Marketing classes were extremely informative and professionally presented.

His staff members enjoyed outstanding success, and all credited this to Jim’s tutelage according to Mr. Dan Callahan.

Jim was a sales leader with Atlas Van Lines for several years.

From 1982 through 1987, he generated more corporate traffic than anyone throughout the United States in the Atlas Van Lines organization.

In 1986 at their worldwide convention in Honolulu, Hawaii Jim was recognized as an “Outstanding Salesperson” by Atlas Chairman of the Board, Thomas Fagan and received his appropriate award.

In 1995 he was presented the No.1 salesman of the year award by John W. Steiner, Chairman of the Board, ACE Worldwide, Inc. in Naples, Florida.

Jim retired April 16, 2004, as “President and Chief Marketing Officer” of ACE Worldwide Moving & Storage Co. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, a major Atlas Van Lines, Inc. Agent.

Although busy in his business career, he donated time to coach both Little League baseball and 17 and Under competition basketball.

He really enjoyed helping young people develop their skills in character and athletically.

In his first-year coaching basketball, his team lost 3 games by total of 9 point including the league championship by 2 points in overtime.

Many years after coaching, Jim received notes from former players which read, “I turned 69 this year and still profit from some of the life lessons I learned from you when you coached me in basketball many years ago”.

Another, from a now retired school teacher, stated “One of the best highlights of my youth was having the privilege to play basketball for you”.

Besides being an Executive, Jim and his wife, Candy, were successful Real estate investors owning multiple properties throughout Northern Virginia for several years.

Jim truly loved and cared for his family and really enjoyed traveling to Virginia Beach to visit his great grandchildren, Sean, and Lily.

He and his wife candy enjoyed concerts, the theater, sporting events “Redskins, Orioles and Bullets/Wizards games and travel, including trips to Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri, for entertainment. World travel, including England, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, Holland, Canada, Mexico, St. Maarten, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, numerous sites in the United States, including New York City, Lancaster, PA (Dutch Country), Miami Beach, Hollywood, Sarasota, Naples, and Marco Island, Florida the Rocky Mountains, Durango, Colorado, Myrtle beach, Savannah, Charleston, Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper, Calgary. Vancouver, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Survivors include his grandsons, Alexander (Alex) Stepulla, Hunter Stepulla of Myakka City, Florida, great-grandson, Sean Armstrong, and his beloved great-granddaughter Lily Lynn Fones (his best friend) who he truly loved and cherished, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

His brother, Gregory S. Cramer and nephew Taylor Cramer of Bethel Park, PA and Scott Cramer of Los Angeles, California.

He is survived by his “Sweetheart” Janet M. Holben who he most dearly and deeply loved of New Bethlehem, PA.

They enjoyed traveling to many locations within the continental United States.

His sister Dr. Susan B. winters, her husband Dr. Todd Winters, a nephew Luke Winter of Martin, Tennessee, and niece Sloan winters of Memphis, Tennessee.

Jim was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A prayer vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday January 10, 2022, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

