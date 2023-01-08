Police Release Additional Details on Fatal Christmas Eve Crash That Shut Down I-80 for Nearly 12 Hours

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released additional details on the fatal Christmas Eve crash that shut down Interstate 80 for several hours.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, January 7, 2023, this accident happened around 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, as a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer was previously disabled on I-80 near mile marker 64.4 and was sitting jackknifed in the right westbound lane at final rest.

(Photos above by Gabe Troup.)

Police say 39-year-old Idris S. Jones, of Clearwater, Florida, was traveling west in the right lane of I-80 in a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer. He observed the Kenworth jackknifed but was unable to avoid striking the driver’s portion of it.

Although the Kenworth did not have a driver in the truck at this time, a passenger, 20-year-old Manpreet Singh, of South Richmond Hill, New York, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries to his head.

The Freightliner continued west and left the south side of the roadway striking the guide rails, coming to final rest off the roadway.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Singh to Clarion Hospital.

In an earlier article, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com Singh was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. at Clarion Hospital.

Shingledecker said the cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental.

Jones was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, PennDOT, and Bauer Truck Repair assisted at the scene.

A portion of Interstate 80 was closed for approximately 12 hours following the accident. The roadway reopened around 6:30 p.m.

(Photos below by Randy Bauer / Bauer Truck Repair.)

