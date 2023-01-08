 

Sunday, January 8, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


