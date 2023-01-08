Central Clarion to Host ‘Night at the Races; on February 4; Sponsors Needed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Central Clarion is hosting “Night at the Races” on Saturday, February 4.

The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club is inviting the public to the “Night at the Races” event. This event will help the football program for Central Clarion with the cost of equipment and football camp for the players.

Last year was exciting as the community watched the Central Clarion football team have a winning season and make the playoffs. It is hopeful that this fundraiser will be a fun night for all attending, and that it will defray the costs that go along with Central Clarion’s football program.

The event will be held at Clarion Moose Lodge located at 401 Grand Avenue Extension, Clarion, Pa. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $35.00 per couple or $20.00 per single. The ticket includes dinner, draft beer, and a horse.

Make checks payable to Central Clarion Football Boosters and designate “Night at the Races.” Please mail checks to 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

No BYOB; a cash bar will be available.

Sponsors Needed

The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club is reaching out to business owners, family, and friends to help with this event. The club is looking for major sponsors, race sponsors, Chinese auction donations, or any other donations the community has to offer.

The proceeds of this event will benefit the Football Boosters Club.

Raffle tickets were donated by DMS Printing and Mailing.

If you have any questions, please contact Davey Eggleton at 814-221-3115.

