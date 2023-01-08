Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Oatmeal Sugar Cookies

This is an especially fun recipe to make with kids because they can roll the dough into balls and flatten them on the baking sheets!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons grated lemon zest3 tablespoons lemon juice2-3/4 cups of all-purpose flour1 cup quick-cooking oats2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon saltAdditional sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, lemon zest, and lemon juice. In another bowl, whisk flour, oats, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours or until firm enough to shape.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Shape level tablespoons of dough into balls; place 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Coat the bottom of a glass with cooking spray, then dip it in sugar. Press cookies with the bottom of a glass to flatten, redipping in sugar as needed.

-Bake until edges are light brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

