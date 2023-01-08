 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Oatmeal Sugar Cookies

Sunday, January 8, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is an especially fun recipe to make with kids because they can roll the dough into balls and flatten them on the baking sheets!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2-3/4 cups of all-purpose flour
1 cup quick-cooking oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Additional sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, lemon zest, and lemon juice. In another bowl, whisk flour, oats, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours or until firm enough to shape.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Shape level tablespoons of dough into balls; place 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Coat the bottom of a glass with cooking spray, then dip it in sugar. Press cookies with the bottom of a glass to flatten, redipping in sugar as needed.

-Bake until edges are light brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


