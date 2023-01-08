Hearing Rescheduled for Rimersburg Man Who Allegedly Stole Vehicle to Attend Court



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Rimersburg man who allegedly stole a vehicle to attend court.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old James Almon Greenawalt III that was scheduled for January 3 and then January 17 has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, January 24, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Greenawalt faces the following charges:

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Operator’s Privilege Suspended/Revoked – Subs Offense, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion responded to Pump Station Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, on November 22 for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a known female, who related that James Greenawalt, showed up at her residence, and she did not let him in. The female related that the victim’s vehicle was parked in her driveway, so she could use it.

Greenawalt had messaged her and asked her if the owner of the vehicle was there, and she told him “no.” The female related she noticed the vehicle was missing the next day, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the victim, who related that he had not given Greenawalt permission to drive the vehicle and that Greenawalt had never driven the vehicle to his knowledge, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that Greenawalt would not answer his phone when he called.

The vehicle was recovered at the victim’s residence on November 25, the complaint notes.

On December 13, police interviewed Greenawalt at the Clarion County Jail. Greenawalt told police that the victim gave him permission to take the vehicle. He further stated that he went to the residence and found the doors unlocked with the keys in the vehicle, the complaint states.

Greenawalt then stated that he needed to go to a hearing, so he took the vehicle. He then ran out of gas, so he was not able to return it, the complaint indicates.

Greenawalt admitted he drove the vehicle from Pump Station Road to the New Bethlehem area, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on December 21, 2022, and placed in the Clarion County Jail.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.