Central Clarion to Host ‘Night at the Races’ on February 4; Sponsors Needed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Central Clarion is hosting “Night at the Races” on Saturday, February 4.

The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club is inviting the public to the “Night at the Races” event. This event will help Central Clarion’s football program with the cost of equipment and football camp for the players.

Last year was exciting as the community watched the Central Clarion football team have a winning season and make the playoffs. It is hopeful that this fundraiser will be a fun night for all attending, and that it will defray the costs that go along with Central Clarion’s football program.

The event will be held at Clarion Moose Lodge located at 401 Grand Avenue Extension, Clarion, Pa.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Individuals need to buy a ticket to enter.

The cost is $35.00 per couple or $20.00 per single. The ticket includes dinner, draft beer, and a horse.

No BYOB; a cash bar will be available.

Individuals can buy a ticket from booster club board members.

Although tickets sell fast, if any are available on the evening of the event, they will be available at the door.

Contact Davey Eggleton at 814-221-3115 for more information.

Sponsors Needed

The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club is reaching out to business owners, family, and friends to help with this event. The club is looking for major sponsors, race sponsors, Chinese auction donations, or any other donations the community has to offer.

Make checks payable to Central Clarion Football Boosters and designate “Night at the Races.” Please mail checks to 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

The proceeds of this event will benefit the Football Boosters Club.

Raffle tickets were donated by DMS Printing and Mailing.

If you have any questions, please contact Davey Eggleton at 814-221-3115.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.