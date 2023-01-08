Two Local Men Accused of Vandalism of Multiple Speed Limit Signs in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) Two local men face charges stemming from an alleged spree of vandalism of speed limit signs.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old John David Ford and 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, both of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 21, 2022.

John Ford faces the following charge:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

The following charges were also filed against Dee Bell:

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, Misdemeanor

– Snowmobile/ATV on State Property – 1st Offense, Summary

– Unlawful Operation – Reg. Certificate, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the evening of December 21, 2022, on Curllsville Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to 7310 Curllsville Road for a reported disorderly conduct call. During the interviews regarding the initial call, the trooper observed an open Michelob Ultra can in the middle console of a John Deere “Gator” UTV. Two coolers were also located in the UTV. The named driver, Dee Bell, was not located at the scene. He was contacted via phone and driven by a relative back to the scene.

The PSP Trooper interviewed John Ford who reported that he was a passenger in the UTV. He asked Bell, the driver, to pull over so he could urinate. He then, noticing cars behind them, got back into the UTV, and the pair pulled out of traffic and into a driveway, the complaint states.

Ford related to the trooper that a car pulled in behind them. The driver got out and removed the keys from the Gator. Bell then got out of the driver’s seat and “got belligerent” with the driver of the car. Ford “held Bell back” and then told him “to get out of there,” according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Ford indicated Bell’s relative arrived and took him home. At no time, Ford related, did he or Bell spray paint any signs.

According to the complaint, Ford’s right pinky finger had black spray paint on it. Ford then tried to wipe away the spray paint from his finger.

The trooper then interviewed three witnesses, all of whom told a similar story:

– They kept seeing a green Gator driving up and down the road; – It kept stopping at speed limit signs; – When looked at later, the speed limit signs were spray-painted black; – One of the witnesses was a Porter Township supervisor; – The supervisor got in his truck and followed the Gator down the road; – After seeing the Gator pull into a driveway, the supervisor pulled in behind the UTV; – Bell pushed the supervisor; – Bell snatched a phone out of the supervisor’s hand and threw it into the woods; and – Bell was picked up at the scene and transported away.

Bell arrived back at the scene around 9:37 p.m. During his interview, he stated that he and Ford “were just on a ride in Ford’s UTV.” He said he was driving down the hill when he noticed a vehicle behind him. He pulled into a driveway to let the vehicle pass, but the vehicle pulled in and blocked him, the complaint states.

Bell then related to the trooper that the driver got out and removed the keys from the UTV. At that time, he called a relative to pick him up.

According to the complaint, when asked about spray painting signs, Bell related that he knew nothing about it and denied pushing the supervisor. He also said “he never threw anyone’s phone.”

The trooper then asked Bell how much he had to drink, to which he replied that he didn’t drink. However, Bell’s speech was “thick-slurred,” and the trooper told him that he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The trooper also noted that Bell had glossy, bloodshot, and red eyes, the complaint indicates.

Bell then related that while he was home for approximately 20 to 30 minutes and he had two beers. He was requested to submit to field sobriety testing, to which he displayed signs indicative of impairment, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, State Police in Clarion later discovered through a legal blood draw that Bell’s BAC was .132%.

Charges were filed against both men, and preliminary hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

