 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CLk160F5y5“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness.

Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951.

He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico, Nick Beichner, Richard Cotherman, Charlane Agnew and Lindsey Cotherman.

In life, Ken enjoyed working on cars and computers, along with about anything he could find.

He also enjoyed watching western movies and being surrounded by friends.

Ken has lived a long and interesting life to say the least, and he will be missed by many.

A private service for close friends and family members will be held at a later date.

“Love you, Dad”


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.