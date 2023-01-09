“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness.

Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951.

He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico, Nick Beichner, Richard Cotherman, Charlane Agnew and Lindsey Cotherman.

In life, Ken enjoyed working on cars and computers, along with about anything he could find.

He also enjoyed watching western movies and being surrounded by friends.

Ken has lived a long and interesting life to say the least, and he will be missed by many.

A private service for close friends and family members will be held at a later date.

“Love you, Dad”

