Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 26. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers likely, mainly after 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday NightShowers. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
FridayRain showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.

