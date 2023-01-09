BREAKING NEWS: Paint Boulevard Closed in Both Directions Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 66 is closed to traffic in both directions on Paint Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion-County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 6:38 a.m. on Monday, January 9, for a multi-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, near Greencrest Drive in Shippenville, (near Jiffy Mart), Paint Township, Clarion County.

The area near Exit 60 in Paint Township is closed in both directions, according to the dispatcher.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service have been called to the scene.

It remained an active scene as of 7:37 a.m.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.