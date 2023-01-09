BREAKING NEWS: Teen Killed in Route 66 Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 66 on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by 19-year-old Jerry H. Fair, of Parker, pulled out of a parking lot onto Route 66 and into the path of a 2021 International Harvester operated by 41-year-old Chad J. Hughey, of Brookville, that was traveling north.

Fair’s vehicle was impacted on its driver’s side by the front end of the tractor.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker pronounced Fair deceased at the scene.

According to Shingledecker, Fair died of blunt force trauma while his death has been ruled accidental.

He was using a seat belt.

Hughey was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, the Clarion County Coroner’s Office, and Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The area near Exit 60 in Paint Township was closed to traffic in both directions for over two hours.

The roadway reopened around 9:10 a.m.

