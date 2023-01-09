Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell.

She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he survives.

Cindy graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1972 and worked as a bookkeeper for many local businesses, most recently Wigton Chiropractic and Jim Ellis Photography.

She attended First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Cindy was loved by everyone she met and was always on the move.

She loved reading, gardening, growing flowers, and keeping a beautiful yard.

Over the years, she enjoyed camping with her family, lunches and walks with her many friends, aerobics classes and spending time with her friends at the YMCA, playing in bell choir at church, antique shopping and daily phone calls with her mom, card club with her Bunco friends, spending time with her family, and traveling with her husband, especially their trips to Hawaii and Alaska.

More than anything, she loved spending time with her three amazing granddaughters, playing games, doing puzzles, and cheering them on while they played sports.

In addition to her mother and husband, Cindy is survived by her son Dewey Stewart and his wife, Melissa, of Franklin and their three daughters Aubrey, Kennedy, and Morgan; as well as her daughter Leslie Stewart of North Carolina.

She is also survived by four brothers, Dan Mitchell and his wife, Deb, of Cooperstown, Dave Mitchell and his wife, Brenda, of Franklin, Bob Mitchell and his wife, Michelle, of Franklin, and Mark Mitchell and his wife, Linda of Cooperstown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell.

Family and friends may visit from noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Little of Saegertown United Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (www.cancer.org).

To express online condolences to Cindy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

