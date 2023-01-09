Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Anubis
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Anubis!
Anubis is an adult male German Shepherd dog.
He is house-trained and listed as a “Special Needs” dog.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, shelter life is stressful for Anubis, and he is looking for someone who is patient and willing to spend time with him to gain his trust prior to adoption.
It is preferred that Anubis’ new home be one without cats.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
