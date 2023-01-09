 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Dumplings

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Perfect for chilly winter nights!

Ingredients

3 celery ribs, chopped
2 medium carrots, sliced

3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) of reduced-sodium chicken broth
3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1-2/3 cups reduced-fat biscuit/baking mix
2/3 cup fat-free milk

Directions

-In a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray, cook and stir celery and carrots over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in broth, chicken, and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a gentle simmer.

-For dumplings, mix biscuit mix and milk until a soft dough forms. Drop by tablespoonfuls on top of the simmering liquid. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until a toothpick inserted in dumplings comes out clean (do not lift cover during the first 10 minutes), 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


