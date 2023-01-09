Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Dumplings

Perfect for chilly winter nights!

Ingredients

3 celery ribs, chopped

2 medium carrots, sliced



3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) of reduced-sodium chicken broth3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning1/8 teaspoon pepper1-2/3 cups reduced-fat biscuit/baking mix2/3 cup fat-free milk

Directions

-In a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray, cook and stir celery and carrots over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in broth, chicken, and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a gentle simmer.

-For dumplings, mix biscuit mix and milk until a soft dough forms. Drop by tablespoonfuls on top of the simmering liquid. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until a toothpick inserted in dumplings comes out clean (do not lift cover during the first 10 minutes), 10-15 minutes.

