Clarion Men’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Fall on the Road at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team received a command scoring performance, but Clarion could not earn the win on the road as they fell to Seton Hill 90-68 on Saturday afternoon.

Gerald Jarmon scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, including six three-pointers on 11 attempts from beyond the arc. The junior guard is approaching 1,000 career points and is on pace to eclipse that mark before the end of the season. Jarmon was joined in double-figures in scoring by Cam Kearney, who contributed 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting while also adding four rebounds.

Jayson Harris and Steve Kelly tied for the team-high with seven rebounds, and Kelley also contributed seven points off the bench.

Despite those efforts, the Griffins controlled action from the outset, holding the Golden Eagles to just one field goal in the first seven minutes of action. Harris threw down a dunk on the fast break at the 16:53 mark, with Jarmon kicking it ahead to him for the jam. Seton Hill steadily built their lead, though, going up by 20 points just beyond the halfway point of the half. Harris cut the Griffins’ lead to 31-16 with a putback, and Jarmon pulled Clarion to within 35-24 with a midrange jumper.

Mekhi Reynolds added another trey at 3:07, cutting the lead to 38-27, and Jarmon finished off a four-point play 30 seconds later when he made a three-pointer through a foul from Sean Dillon. That brought Clarion to within 40-31, but Jimmy Moon’s layup with 49 seconds left in the half gave the Griffins a 44-33 lead at the break.

Kearney made it 47-37 with a layup at the 17:54 mark of the second half, but the Golden Eagles got no closer as the Griffins embarked on an 8-0 run. The lead hovered between 15-20 points the rest of the way as Seton Hill closed out the win.

