Community Rallying Behind C-L Grad, Pre-Law Student Battling Stomach Cancer

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community is coming together to assist a local 21-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer.

David Wiles, a 2019 Clarion-Limestone graduate and a current Clarion University student, was diagnosed with small intestine cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis.

While the situation places a strain on the family both emotionally and financially, a friend of the family has stepped up to organize a fundraiser dinner and raffle.

Wendy Heeter told exploreClarion.com that she is a distant friend of the Wiles family, and she simply felt a need to help.

“I just kinda felt like I needed to do something,” Heeter said. “He’s so young and going through a really bad time.”

The fundraising dinner will assist the family’s financial needs through this difficult time.

Heeter started a Facebook event page that quickly got many shares and support.

Before she knew it, Heeter was receiving support for the fundraiser from all over the community. Businesses were donating gift baskets while members of the Clarion-Limestone School and the Clarion-Limestone Foundation have also stepped up.

The C-L Foundation assisted with the fundraising through their 501(c)(3) organization to ensure tax-deductible donations can be made, and all the proceeds will go to David Wiles and his family.

“We’ve had a lot of donors, and we even had a person step up and cover all the food for the dinner,” Heeter explained.

Additionally, students at C-L will be providing baked goods for the dinner.

The dinner is set for Saturday, January 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Limestone Firehall located along Route 66.

The cost is $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children 10 and under. There will be a Chinese auction and other side raffles.

Monetary donations and gift baskets are still being accepted.

To donate a gift basket, contact Wendy through the Facebook event page.

Monetary donations can be made at https://clfoundation.square.site/.

