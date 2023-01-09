Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on January 6, 2023, at the age of 85.

He was born in Titusville, PA on June 19, 1937, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl (Dorothy) A. Nelson.

Dave held his parents in high regard. His father was the owner of Nelson Photography in Oil City.

After the death of his father in 1988, Dave was devoted to caring for his mother until her passing in 2001.

Dave graduated from Oil City High School in 1955 then attended Doschers School of Photography in Woodstock, Vermont.

He worked for Bell & Morganto Photography in Jamestown, NY; Photo Graphic Arts in Meadville; and later retired from Quaker State in 1995.

For many years, he was also a self-employed photographer in the Oil City area.

Dave served in the US Army Reserves. He loved to golf and bowl with his friends.

He grew up attending Trinity United Methodist Church for many years where he was an usher and helped with the Lenten lunches.

In more recent years, Dave and his wife, Doris, became members of the First Church of God in Oil City.

Dave and Doris helped deliver Meals on Wheels.

He had a great devotion to God and would read from his Bible and devotion books every day.

He enjoyed having the AseraCare chaplain visit him in his last few weeks of life; it was a great comfort to him.

On October 30, 2004, Dave married the former Doris Kline Work.

Dave often said that Doris was the “love of his life”, and she reciprocated his feelings.

Doris passed away in November of 2017. They shared 13 years of marriage together.

Upon marrying Doris, he felt blessed to have three step-daughters, Connie (Don) Hofmeister, Pam (Tim) Kahle, and Becky (Frank) Riddle.

His extended family also included eight grandchildren, Jonathan Clark, Matthew Clark, Kristen Beers, Emily Findlan, Josh Kahle, Megan Kahle, Lindsey Kahle, and Christopher Kahle, and nine great-grandchildren.

Dave’s family would like to thank the wonderful care that Dave received through the AseraCare and TLC in Home Health Care employees, with special gratitude to Jody, Jenn, Jan, Lori, and Lois, who stayed with Dave 24/7 and showed him so much kindness and loving care for one month until he passed away.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, 11 E. 8th Street, Oil City, with Rev. Brenda Snedden, pastor, officiating.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

