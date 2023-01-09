Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor.

According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Members arrived along with Jefferson County EMS where the victim was found deceased, police say.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Dennis Snyder, of Mayport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier.

Snyder’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest while the death has been ruled accidental.

There were no suspicious findings on the scene, according to police.

