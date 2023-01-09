 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

crime-tapeRINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor.

According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Members arrived along with Jefferson County EMS where the victim was found deceased, police say.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Dennis Snyder, of Mayport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier.

Snyder’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest while the death has been ruled accidental.

There were no suspicious findings on the scene, according to police.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.