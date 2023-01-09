Donald A. Ciambotti, 71, of Knox Dale, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home of natural causes.

Born on February 27, 1951, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Nazzareno Ciambotti and Anna Forney Ciambotti.

He was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School and Bucks County Technical School.

Having served in Vietnam with the US Air Force he served proudly and was honorably discharged in August of 1970.

On January 26, 2001 in Virginia, he married the love of his life, Linda Miller. She survives.

Prior to retirement he traveled this country and several countries abroad as an Electrical Technician and Machinery Repairman.

He was a former member of the Brookville Eagles and enjoyed playing pool in the Eagles Pool League, working puzzles, camping and fishing, and building mini Lego’s.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are his mother, Anna Ciambotti; his sisters; Dawn (Bud) Mellor and Laurie (Rick) Tetrault; his step son, John (Taylor) Lindenpitz; his step daughters, Stephanie (Mark) Sunealitis and Melissa (Ryan) Morrison; his step grandchildren, Abby, Olivia, Whitney, Talon, Trey and Luka; his father and mother in-law, Ronald and Brenda Miller, Sr.; his brother-in-law, Ronald (Tracy) Miller, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Remi, Oliver, Belle, Oscar and Maddie.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Michael Ciambotti.

A memorial service with Military Honor Services awarded and provided by Brookville Honor Guard will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11AM at Knox Dale United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Coats, officiating.

Interment will in the Knox Dale Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

