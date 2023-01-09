Donald Henry Weisenfluh, Jr., 76, of Kennerdell (Rockland Township), died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023.

He was born in Ridgway, Elk County on October 4, 1946 to the late Donald Henry Weisenfluh, Sr. and Ruth B. (Raybuck) Weisenfluh.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ridgway High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in 1968, and worked on graduate studies at Clarion University.

In 1985, he received his master’s degree in Computer Science from Youngstown State University.

In 1968, he began his teaching career with the Oil City School District.

He also taught computer science courses part-time for Clarion University.

In September of 1968 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and returned to teaching in Oil City in 1970 for thirty-five years.

He retired in 2003 as the District Technology Coordinator.

While serving in the military, Don completed basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

He was then assigned to Fort Bliss in Texas as an instructor for the U.S. Army Air Defense School.

Don has been involved in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Scout Master for Troop 9 that met at Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City from 1985-2005.

He then served as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 17.

As a teenager, he was active in Archery shooting and competitions, and continued that interest by being a member of the Rainbow Archery Club in Venango County since 1970.

He was confirmed in the Faith United Church of Christ in Ridgway.

He later became a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City, and after moving to Rockland Township, began attending the Rockland United Methodist Church.

Don has enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and life on the Allegheny River where he and his wife enjoyed boating and bicycling.

He was married on August 8, 1969 to the former Rita (Scott), and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Barbara Pilewski and her husband Ted of Bristow, Virginia, and Kevin Weisenfluh and his wife Kelly of Oil City; and five grandchildren, Laura Pilewski Byers and husband Tyler, Zachary Pilewski, and Aidan Pilewski, all of Virginia, and Kyle and Kody Weisenfluh of Oil City. Also surviving are ten nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karlene Weisenfluh Motter.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (Jan. 10) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Additional visitation will be held Wednesday (Jan. 11) from 10 – 10:45 a.m. in the Rockland United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Phillips, church pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will be in the Scrubgrass Cemetery near Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland U.M. Church, 4357 Kennerdell Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374; the Rainbow Archery Club, c/o Bob Blauser, 106 Holmarc Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Donald's family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

