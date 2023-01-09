Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, is set for Tuesday, January 10, at 9:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

– Receives Advanced Payment for Services and Fails to Perform, Felony 3

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for October 18, 2022, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill; however, it was continued to January 10, 2023.

He is currently released on his own recognizance.

Details of the case:

On November 6, 2021, Nicholas Campbell estimated a total of $4,865.00 to replace lumber siding on a known victim’s barn located on Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim then paid Campbell $2,400.00 as a deposit for materials.

On January 1, 2022, Campbell delivered a load of lumber with a value of $600.00 to the victim’s residence. Campbell also requested an additional $1,200.00 for the rental of a “man lift” to access the top portion of the barn, the complaint states.

On January 7, 2022, the victim paid the additional $1,200.00 to Campbell, the complaint indicates.

As of April 27, Campbell had not returned to the victim’s residence to complete the work on the barn.

The victim told police she has attempted to contact Campbell on several occasions and he does not answer his phone, and if he does answer, Campbell “always has an excuse as to why he is not working on her barn,” according to the complaint.

Campbell was arraigned on October 7 in front of Judge Schill.

