Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh.

After graduating high school, she attended the Career Academy in Columbus, Ohio, where she received her healthcare training and certifications.

Joselyn started her healthcare career as an aid at Clarion Healthcare and retired from Polk Center.

She was formerly a member of the St. Mark’s Church at Kossuth and enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Survivors include two brothers and a sister: Cecil Ashbaugh and his wife, Lois; Melvin Ashbaugh and his wife, Cathy, and Nancy Watkins and her husband, Robert, all of Knox.

Joselyn is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Ashbaugh; sister Yvonne Barlett; nephews Ray Ashbaugh and Daniel Ashbaugh; great nephew Matt Minich, and nephew-in-law Denny Minich.

Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow at the Phipps Cemetery in Kossuth.

Online condolences may be sent to Joselyn’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

