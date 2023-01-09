 

Police: Karns City Student Caught With Knife on School Property

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image-791FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an area high school student who reportedly brought a knife to school on Friday.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Karns City High School on Kittanning Pike in Fairview Township, Butler County, around 7:46 a.m. on Friday, January 6, for a report of a “student bringing a knife to school.”

Police say the knife was taken, and the student was suspended from school.

The student’s name was not released.

This investigation is still ongoing.


