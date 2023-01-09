Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023.

Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller.

A graduate of State College High School, he worked in many capacities for AmeriGas from 1996 to 2015.

He loved working with propane and propane accessories.

After leaving AmeriGas, he went on to work for PennDOT in Oil City.

Rick enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a skilled craftsman and always did his own work around the house, never hiring a contractor.

Mr. Myers was a member of the Oil City Elks Club.

Surviving are his three children, Harlynn Montgomery Myers, Lacey Lynn Myers, and Tanza Ashlynn Myers all of Oil City; his father, Richard P. Myers and his wife Wanda of State College; and his mother, Linda Ishman Miller of Millmont.

Also surviving are his siblings, Susan Eynon and her husband Ben of Harrisburg, Jason Myers and his wife Angela of Warriors Mark, and Eric Myers and his wife Megan of Tyrone; a step brother, Gary Dean and his wife Donna of Unionville; aunts and uncles, Neal and Rita Ishman, Dale and Carole Ishman, and Jimmy and Dot Ishman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Budd and Edna Hetrick Ishman; and his paternal grandparents, Paul and Miriam Myers.

Visitation and funeral services were private.

